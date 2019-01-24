Deputy hospitalized after crash involving HPD vehicle, officials say

A photo of a crash scene where a HArris County Sheriff's Office deputy vehicle and a Houston Police Department vehicle were involved in a crash on Jan. 24, 2019.

HOUSTON - A Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy was taken to to the hospital Thursday after a crash involving a Houston Police Department vehicle in downtown, according to authorities.

The deputy was alert and talkative after the crash near the intersection of Chenevert and Franklin streets, officials said.

Authorities said the deputy's vehicle and the HPD vehicle collided. It is not clear what caused the crash.

The HPD officer didn't appear to be injured.

