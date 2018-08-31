Deputy constable shot at outside west Houston motel

An investigator photographs evidence at the scene of a shooting outside a motel in west Houston on Aug. 31, 2018.

HOUSTON - A deputy constable who was working an extra job at a west Houston motel was shot at Friday.

The shooting was reported about 12:15 a.m. at the Motel 6 at 2900 W. Sam Houston Parkway South, near Westheimer Road.

Houston police said the Harris County Precinct 1 deputy constable confronted two people after being told about a suspicious person. The deputy was confronting two men when one of the men pulled out a gun and began firing, police said.

Both of the men the deputy was confronting ran from the scene, police said.

Police said the deputy did not return fire and was not injured.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.