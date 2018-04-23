LIVE: Deputy constable recovering after Atascocita shootout to speak

HOUSTON - A Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constable who is recovering after being wounded during a shootout at an Atascocita home last week is scheduled to speak to the media Monday.

Christopher Gaines shot several times in the legs after responding to a call Tuesday about a man trying to kill himself, investigators said.

After 20 minutes of trying to make contact, the man, identified as Wesley Smith, came outside with a shotgun and began firing at deputies, investigators said. Six deputies returned fire, wounding Smith, investigators said.

Gaines underwent surgery and spent more than a day in the hospital. He returned home Thursday.

Smith, who is expected to recover, was charged with four counts of aggravated assault on a public servant.

Officials have scheduled a 10 a.m. news conference where Gaines is expected to speak about the ordeal. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a live stream of the news conference.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.