Deputy constable bitten while capturing dog that attacked boy, officials say

Investigators look over the scene of a dog attack in a neighborhood near Spring, Texas, on Sept. 17, 2018.

SPRING, Texas - A deputy constable was bitten by a dog Monday while trying to capture it after the animal attacked a teenage boy, officials said.

The incident was reported about 9:15 a.m. in the 22800 block of Earlmist Drive.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said in a tweet that deputies were called to the area after the dog had severely bitten the 13-year-old boy.

Herman went on to say that a deputy that was trying to capture the animal was bitten and then shot the dog.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but his condition was not immediately released.

Editor's note: Herman described the victim as a girl in his tweet, but investigators at the scene said the victim was a boy.



