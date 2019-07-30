Deputy charged with murder, accused of shooting wife to death during domestic dispute

The scene where Patricia Spivey was shot to death on July 28, 2019.

HOUSTON - Renard Spivey has been charged with murder in connection with his wife's death.

What we know

Patricia Spivey, 52, was found shot to death inside a home in the 5000 block of Briscoe Street around 3:15 a.m. Sunday.

Officials initially said she was killed in an accidental shooting, but later said a domestic disturbance led to the shooting.

Renard Spivey was shot in his leg during the disturbance, according to authorities.

Who is Renard Spivey?

Renard Spivey, 63, is a Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy and he worked as a bailiff on the TV court show Cristina's Court, according to Patricia Spivey's brother, Ezra Washington.

Washington said the couple had been married for about four years and has dealt with marital problems just like any other couple, but he never believed them to be serious issues.

"I've heard him whine and stuff before, so I didn't take it serious like that," Washington said.

What's next

Renard Spivey was arrested and taken to jail Monday evening.

It's not clear when his first court appearance will be or what his bond will be set at.

