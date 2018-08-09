Deputy charged with DWI after getting truck stuck in concrete appears in court

HOUSTON - A Harris County deputy who was arrested after getting her truck stuck in freshly poured concrete earlier this week in northwest Houston appeared in court Thursday.

Deputy Garciela Moreno, 57, made her first appearance in court on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

Police said Moreno drove through construction barricades about 11 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of West 43rd Street and U.S. Highway 290. Moreno’s vehicle got stuck after driving through about 130 feet of wet concrete, police said. A worker used a forklift to help her out of her vehicle, police said.

The crash caused about $2 million worth of damage, police said.

Moreno has been reassigned to administrative duty and has been moved to civilian status, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

In 2010, Moreno was charged with DWI. Those charges were dismissed after she completed an intervention program, according to court records.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.