Deputy back home after being wounded during Atascocita shootout

Deputy Christopher Gaines, center-back, stands with his colleagues in this picture taken at his Houston-area home on April 19, 2018.

HOUSTON - A deputy constable returned home Thursday after he was wounded during a shootout at an Atascocita home earlier this week.

Harris County Precinct 4 Deputy Constable Christopher Gaines was seen surrounded by his colleagues in a picture tweeted by Constable Mark Herman on Friday.

We are pleased to announce, late yesterday evening, our Deputy Christopher Gaines was released from Hermann Hospital ! He still has out patient surgeries scheduled in the near future. We were at his home to welcome him along with other first responders when he arrived! pic.twitter.com/Z74InU3iJQ — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) April 20, 2018

“We are pleased to announce, late yesterday evening, our Deputy Christopher Gaines was released from Hermann Hospital,” Herman said in the tweet.

Gaines must still undergo some outpatient surgeries, Herman said.

Investigators said Gaines was shot several times in the legs after responding to a call Tuesday about a man trying to kill himself. After 20 minutes of trying to make contact, the man, identified as Wesley Smith, came outside with a shotgun and began firing at deputies, investigators said. Six deputies returned fire, wounding Smith, investigators said.

Smith, who is expected to recover, was charged with four counts of aggravated assault on a public servant.

