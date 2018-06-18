Deputy accused of sexually assaulting girl, 4, threatened to have mom deported, authorities say

SAN ANTONIO - Investigators with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office have arrested an off-duty detention deputy on a felony charge of sexual assault of a child.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar identified the deputy as Jose Nunez, 47.

Salazar said Nunez is a 10-year veteran of BCSO who was assigned to the annex jail.

The victim is a 4-year-old girl. Salazar said investigators believe Nunez sexually assaulted the girl over some period of time.

"We know that it's been going on for several months," Salazar said. "We are not ruling out the fact that it could have been going back several years."

Salazar said the victim's mother is an undocumented immigrant and Nunez used that advantage to keep the mother from reporting the crime.

According to an arrest affidavit, Nunez threatened to have the woman deported after she confronted him.

