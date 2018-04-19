Deputies release sketch of suspect who sliced Muslim woman's arm, shouted slurs at her

HOUSTON - The Harris County Sheriff's Office released a sketch Thursday of a man suspected of stabbing a woman with a knife while shouting anti-Islamic slurs at her.

Investigators are asking the public to come forward to help identify the man.

WATCH: Sketch of stabbing suspect released

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. on April 5 in the 10000 block of Huffmeister Road. The woman, who does not wish to release her name, said she had just finished her shift as an emergency room nurse when an oncoming red SUV narrowly missed her vehicle.

She said she stopped to compose herself and the man who was driving the SUV confronted her with a knife, yelling ethnic slurs at her before slashing her arm.

The victim helped a forensic artist develop a sketch of the suspect. He is described as white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, about 175 pounds with a thin build and dark hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt and dark-colored pants at the time of the stabbing.

The Houston chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 713-221-6000.

