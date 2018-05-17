Deputies shoot man who pistol-whipped, held mother hostage in Conroe home, officials say

CONROE, Texas - A man was shot and injured by Montgomery County deputies Wednesday after he held his mother hostage and pistol-whipped her, officials said.

Deputies were called around 11:30 p.m., to a home in the 12500 block of Royal Lake Drive in Conroe.

The caller told officers that she received a call from the 68-year-old mother of Wade Wyatt, 27, and that he was holding her against her will. The mother said her son had a gun in his mouth and was threatening to kill himself and her, the caller reported.

The woman reported to deputies that the mother told her that Wyatt was high on drugs and had beaten her with the gun and threatened to harm law enforcement agents if they were contacted.

Deputies surrounded the home and tried to contact Wyatt, who would not respond, deputies said.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office called in a SWAT team and Crisis Negotiation Team to help.

Deputies said officers could hear Wyatt’s mother in distress and Wyatt refusing to let her leave. When SWAT officers entered the home they were confronted by Wyatt and his mother. SWAT officers tried to remove the woman from the home and get Wyatt to surrender, but he refused to follow commands, investigators said.

Wyatt then pointed his gun at the deputies and one of them shot Wyatt, investigators said. When Wyatt dropped his gun, deputies began lifesaving measures.

Wyatt was taken to Conroe Regional Hospital. His condition was not immediately known.

Wyatt’s mother was treated on the scene for numerous injuries.

It is unclear what led to the incident.

