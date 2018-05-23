Deputies seek help finding Harris County man missing since last year

Chase Lackey is seen in this picture posted on the website of the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

HOUSTON - Harris County deputies are asking for the public’s help to find a man who disappeared last year while walking his dog.

Chase Lackey, 25, was last seen July 2 when he was walking his dog at his apartment complex, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System. The complex is located in the 6100 block of South Sam Houston Parkway in east Harris County.

Investigators said they strongly believe that foul play was involved in Lackey’s disappearance.

