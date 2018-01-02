Missing baby inside stolen vehicle found safe along road; suspect still at large, officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - An Amber Alert has been canceled after a missing 7-month-old baby inside a stolen vehicle was found safe in her car seat along a road in north Harris County, officials said.

The incident happened at 7:27 p.m. at a gas station in the 21502 block of Aldine Westfield and Treaschwig roads.

Precinct 4 constable deputies said 7-month-old Allison King went missing after her mother's vehicle was stolen.

Officials said the mother, Amber King, went inside the gas station, leaving her Nissan Sentra running with Allison inside. Someone jumped inside the vehicle and took off with Allison, officials said.

The stolen vehicle is a 2007 black Nissan Sentra with Texas license plate JXN2296.

Anyone with information about the suspect or car is asked to call the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office at 281-376-3472.

