Deputies searching for 89-year-old man who left Katy-area home without his medication

HOUSTON - Fort Bend County deputies are searching for an 89-year-old man who left his home early Friday without his medication.

Richard Brooks was last seen at his home in the 10400 block of Spring Green Boulevard around 3 a.m. Friday in the Katy area.

Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office

Brooks left in his vehicle, a 2011 brown Buick Regal bearing a Texas license plate HMW-5640.

He was last seen wearing a white, blue and pink striped shirt and blue pants.

Anyone who has seen Richard Brooks is asked to call the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at 281-341-4665.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.