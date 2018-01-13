Deputies search for 2 men after teen shot in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County deputies are searching for two man after a 14-year-old was shot in north Harris County on Friday.

The teen was shot in the 500 block of Northaire Drive around 9 p.m., according to authorities.

Deputies are searching the area for the men they believe are responsible for the shooting.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area, if possible.

