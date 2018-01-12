News

Deputies search for 2 men after shooting at north Harris County apartments

By Cory McCord - Digital News Editor
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Deputies are searching for two men in north Harris County on Thursday night.

Authorities said the men are responsible for shooting a man in the Pecan Square Apartments in the 14500 block of Ella Boulevard.

A perimeter was set up in the area.

The shooting victim is alert and breathing, according to authorities.

 

 

 

 

