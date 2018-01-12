Deputies search for 2 men after shooting at north Harris County apartments

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Deputies are searching for two men in north Harris County on Thursday night.

Authorities said the men are responsible for shooting a man in the Pecan Square Apartments in the 14500 block of Ella Boulevard.

A perimeter was set up in the area.

The shooting victim is alert and breathing, according to authorities.

We have one male alert and breathing with two gun shot wounds. Constables are searching for 2 suspects! Perimeter has been set. — Precinct 4 Constable (@pct4constable) January 12, 2018

Constables are investigating a shooting at Pecan square apartments 14531 Ella blvd. Avoid area if possible! — Precinct 4 Constable (@pct4constable) January 12, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.