Deputies release video of pedestrians being struck by vehicle during illegal street racing

Harris County deputies released a chilling video of a street race that seriously injured two people last month.

New charges have been filed in the case after investigators said the pedestrians were struck during an illegal street race near Houston Oaks Drive, just inside Beltway 8.

PHOTOS: Damage of street race incident

Court records show charges have been filed against Ronald Pace, the son of Ronnie "Barefoot" Pace from the Discovery Channel's "Street Outlaws" show.

The Sheriff's Office is organizing several new enforcement initiatives to combat illegal street racing.