Deputies: Possible road rage incident leads to shooting in Fort Bend County neighborhood

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - About 20 gunshots rang out in a Mission Bend neighborhood Thursday, according to deputies.

Authorities said the shooting may have stemmed from a road rage incident that originated in the Spring Branch area.

What happened

Fort Bend County officials said a drive-by shooting happened in the 7300 block of El Cresta Drive around 5 p.m.

Deputies said they believe the victims were followed from Wirt Road in the Spring Branch area all the way to the residence in Fort Bend County.

Gregory Martin said he doesn't know why the vehicle he was in was shot at.

"I don’t know if they were following us or not. But I don’t think they were because we’re not in any bad activity or anything like that," he said.

Martin also admitted, he has no idea why anyone would be shooting at them.

"We don’t know. We don’t know. Probably mistaken identity. I don’t know," Martin said.

Was anyone injured?

No one was injured in the shooting, but the victim's vehicle sustained damage.

There were two people inside the car at the time of the shooting.

What the victims are saying

Martin said he and a passenger were about to pick up a friend when they were shot at.

"Some guys pulled up and shot the car and we were in there. Bullets were flying past, flying everywhere," he said. "We’re very thankful. We’re blessed."

What witnesses are saying

Witnesses said they were rattled by the shooting and were just as scared that the suspects got away.

"Everybody started getting low and everybody started running. It was crazy," Joshua Wilson said.

"I mean, when you hear it, my first reaction is -- your children. And we have other kids live in our neighborhood," Latoya Green said.

Witnesses provided video of the vehicle they said was involved in the shooting.

