Deputies: Man surrenders after shooting, chase, carjacking

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - Video captured the aftermath of a deputy-involved chase that didn't last long but left a lot of damage and an injured bystander in its wake.

Connor Farland -- who was celebrating his birthday Wednesday -- recorded the video on his phone after he heard sirens and commotion several blocks away.

He then looked out of his friend's window and made it to the scene in Fort Bend County at the intersection of Old Richmond Road and West Airport.

"West Airport is usually a pretty quiet street," Farland said. "To turn around and see 20, 30 cops blowing stop signs, flooring it all the way through was interesting, to say the least."

Those cops were responding after a shooting near the Grand Parkway and West Airport around 5:30 p.m.

Authorities said a man in a white Ford F-150 was shot in the shoulder by a man who then took off in a gold Lexus SUV.

When a nearby deputy constable spotted the Lexus, he pursued the driver and the chase began, officials said.

Investigators said the chase wound up at Old Richmond and West Airport after the suspect hit another car in the intersection, hit the median, then jumped out with a gun and pointed it at a man who was filling his gas tank.

The man had his keys in his pocket and when he saw the suspect, he ran inside the convenience store. The sheriff says the suspect had nowhere to run.

"Units were close behind," Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls said. "We confronted the suspect at that time with guns drawn. The suspect dropped his gun and he was taken into custody right here."

The driver of the vehicle that was hit was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. And the man who was shot in the F-150 was taken to a hospital and is expected to fully recover.

"Just glad nobody got hurt," Farland said, "because they did say he was an armed suspect and he was from a shooting."

