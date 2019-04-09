Deputies investigating after teen shot three times, dropped off near apartment complex

Deputies are investigating after a 15-year-old was shot three times and dropped off at a location in north Harris County.

CYPRESS STATION, Texas - Deputies are investigating after a 15-year-old was shot three times and dropped off at a location in north Harris County.

According to authorities, the teen was found around 9:45 p.m. Monday after he was dropped off near The Country Club Apartment Homes on Cali Drive near Hollow Tree Lane.

The teen was shot once in each leg and one in his left shoulder, deputies said. He was transported to Houston Northwest Hospital and authorities said he was alert.

Investigators are working to find out more details about the shooting.

Deputies said the teen is not giving authorities any information.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.