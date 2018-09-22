Driver smashes into building and flees, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY - Harris County sheriff's deputies said a driver ran a stop sign and crashed into a building in northeast Harris County.

Around 3:30 a.m. Saturday deputies found a large hole in the brick wall of the Harris County Water Control Building No. 74 at 4901 Sandydale Lane. There was also damage to the lobby of the building.

According to deputies, the male driver of a white Ford sedan crashed into the building after running a stop sign. The man fled the scene after the crash.

Deputies believe the man either fell asleep or was intoxicated. The crash is still under investigation.

