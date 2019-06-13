Deputies award family Weird Al concert tickets donated by Woodlands concert venue

A group of children were raising money for a concert, something that special to them. When Harris County Precinct 3 deputies found out, they wanted to make sure they reached their goal and got their wish.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas - A group of children were raising money for a concert, of an artist very special to them.

The Reidel children wanted to buy concert tickets to see someone you might not expect for someone their age -- Weird Al Yankovic.

Karin Reidel told her six children if they wanted to go the concert, they had to raise money for the tickets. So, they opened a lemonade stand at the Summerwood Community Pool.

The kids, ranging in age from 6 to 12 years old, are huge fans of Weird Al Yankovic.

Weird Al is playing in concert Saturday at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion

Weird Al Yankovic is known for poking fun at pop culture through his parody songs.

Weird Al released his first song back in 1976 and was a household name back in the 1980s and 1990s.

"Another One Rides The Bus," "Eat It," "I Love Rocky Road," "Ricky" and "Like A Surgeon" are among his hits.

Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Landon McDonald saw the children out in the heat. He stopped, talked to them and listened to them recite some of Weird Al’s most famous songs.

McDonald contacted the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion and talked to a representative, who graciously gave the family 12 free tickets for their hard work and dedication.

The Reidel children plan to save the money from lemonade sales and put it toward a vacation.

