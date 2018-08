HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting in northwest Harris County.

The Sheriff's Office said it received a call around 8:45 a.m. about multiple gunshots in the 17400 block of Red Oak

When an ambulance arrived, one person was found dead, believed to have been fatally shot, according to HCSO.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.