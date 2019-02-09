Depression 101: Dallas schoolkids learn about mental health

DALLAS (AP) - Dozens of Dallas-area schools are among a growing number around the world that are teaching children how to spot the signs of depression in themselves and others.

Government statistics show suicide is the second-leading cause of death among Americans ages 10 to 18. Experts hope such lessons will mean depressed teens get help more quickly.

In the Dallas area, the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center has brought a program into more than 30 schools that uses role-playing to help teens talk through difficult issues.

School administrators and mental health experts hope that offering teens such lessons will enable them to get help more quickly to children in distress.

