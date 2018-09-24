Department's first K-9, Chico, retires from League City PD

LEAGUE CITY, Texas - The League City Police Department's first K-9 officer, Chico, retired from the force on Monday.

Chico retires after six years of service.

The 10-year-old German shepherd assisted with numerous drug cases alongside his handler, Jason Jones.

PHOTOS: League City Police Department retirement ceremony for Chico

A retirement party was held on Monday.

He got doggie cupcakes and was presented with a shadow box containing his badge and a certificate for his years of service.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.