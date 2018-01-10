Dental chain settles false claims allegations

HOUSTON - A chain of dental clinics has agreed to pay about $24 million in civil penalties to settle allegations that it submitted Medicaid claims for unnecessary dental procedures on children.

A U.S. Justice Department statement Wednesday said the federal government would receive more than $14 million of the settlement reached by Marietta, Georgia-based Benevix LLC and its Kool Smiles clinics. Texas and 16 other states will share almost $10 million, and three whistleblowers will share more than $2.4 million of the settlement.

Federal prosecutors accused Benevis and Kool Smiles of performing the medically unnecessary procedures on children between January 2009 and December 2011.

The federal investigation was triggered by five lawsuits filed by would-be whistleblowers in Connecticut and West Texas.

A message to Benevis and Kool Smiles drew no response Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.