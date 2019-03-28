'Denim panties': See the non-pants underpants that only Beyonce should wear

HOUSTON - "Denim panties" are apparently a thing.

The pair of non-pants underpants costs $263 from the Candian retailer Ssense, the Independent reports.

The design comes from Y/PROJECT, a Paris-based label that describes itself as “conceptual and inventive” with “playful proportions and a witty take on historical references.”

The panties are described in the Ssense product description as “Denim brief-style shorts in navy. Fading throughout. Mid-rise. Three-pocket styling. Belt-loops at waistband. Copper-tone hardware. Tonal stitching. 100% cotton. Imported.”

Only the extra-small, small and medium sizes remain for sale on Ssense’s website, as the larger sizes have sold-out.

What do you think about the “denim panties” and their price point? Let us know in the comments.



