Demonstrators rally for cyclists' safety near Rice University

HOUSTON - While friends and family mourn the loss of a young woman who was killed while cycling near Rice University last week, students and activists took to Main Street near Sunset on Thursday to express their concerns about cyclists’ safety.

"This intersection has a history of dangerous accidents, especially for cyclists, so we're just here to sort of promote some changes that might make everyone safer on the roads,” said Nick Keiser, a cyclist who turned up at a rally Thursday.

Bike Houston and other groups met at the intersection of Main Street and Sunset with signs calling for the city and the university to take action after two cyclists were killed there in the past 14 months.

Sudipta Roy had just met her husband at the campus the afternoon of April 24, when she was hit and killed by a dump truck driver on the 6000 block of Main Street.

Houston police did not charge anyone for the crash.

Students say they received a text message soon after from the University police department advising them that a cyclist had been killed.

"Immediately in our office we panicked, because we didn't know who it was. We all have countless friends who cross this intersection every day,” Natoli said.

In 2017, Rice University professor Dr. Marjorie Corcoran was killed when a light rail train struck her as she was bicycling down Fannin Street near the campus.

The city of Houston’s Public Works Department issued a statement that read in part, “After Dr. Marjorie Corcoran's fatal accident last year at the Sunset and Fannin intersection, changes were already in design by Metro. The City has approved a conceptual design and construction will begin upon approval of the final design.”

One of the projects that is still in the design phase will prevent traffic on Sunset from continuing eastbound toward Fannin. Drivers will be directed to turn on Main Street instead.

Representatives from Bike Houston also appeared before Houston City Council Tuesday to address their concerns.

Demonstrators at Thursday’s rally floated ideas like adding red light cameras to the intersection, improving signage and redesigning the intersection completely for cars and cyclists.

"It's a two-way street,” cyclist John Michael Cuccia explained. “Everybody looking out for each other. The roads are for people. The roads aren't for cars, the roads aren't for bicycles, the roads are for people."

Rice University has been working with the city of Houston and METRO to make safety improvements to roads around the campus, according to a statement released by the university Thursday.

“The university remains particularly interested in working with the city of Houston to complete a chain of signalized intersections approximately every two blocks around the 3-mile campus perimeter to provide safe crossings to and from the campus for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists,” the statement read in part.

Here is the complete statement from the city of Houston:

"Mayor Turner wants bicyclists to feel safe on the streets of Houston and the city is working on a plan to build 50 miles of protected bike lanes, thanks to a partnership with Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis.

"The mayor also has asked Houston police to step up education and enforcement of Houston’s safe passing ordinance to make sure bicyclists and motorists follow the rules of the road.

“The city of Houston offers condolences to the family and friends of Sudipta Roy and the entire Rice community. Metro and the City are working together to address intersection safety throughout Houston. One of the projects in design will prevent traffic on Sunset from continuing eastbound to Fannin and instead direct motorists to turn on Main Street.

“After Dr. Marjorie Corcoran's fatal accident last year at the Sunset and Fannin intersection, changes were already in design by Metro. The City has approved a conceptual design and construction will begin upon approval of the final design.

“The recent announcement of the $10 million funding partnership with the County combined with the continued construction of bike facilities and bike share stations throughout the City heightens the importance of working together to raise awareness on safety precautions for cyclists and motorists.

"The City will partner with the Bicycle Advisory Committee, key community advocates, and the media to tackle bicycling issues in Houston and provide more education on bike safety and the Vulnerable Road Users Law -this includes motorists, bicyclists, and law enforcement. No one is exempt and we are all responsible for each other's safety.”

Here is the complete statement from Rice University:

"Today's memorial gathering was organized by Rice University Cycling and Triathlon (RUCT), an organization that provides an opportunity for the Rice community (undergraduates, graduate students, faculty, staff and alumni) to pursue both competitive and recreational cycling and triathlon events. Graduate student Mary Natoli is president of RUCT.

"Rice University takes the safety of its students, faculty, employees and campus visitors very seriously. We are, have been, and will be active in our pursuit of improved safety and security on and near the Rice campus.

"Rice has been actively working with multiple campus and community constituencies over the course of many years to address mobility safety both on and near the campus and will continue to do so. The university remains particularly interested in working with the city of Houston to complete a chain of signalized intersections approximately every two blocks around the 3-mile campus perimeter to provide safe crossings to and from the campus for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists.

"A working group led by METRO and involving Rice, the city of Houston, Hermann Park, the Texas Medical Center and several professional transportation consultants was convened more than a year ago and has already initiated numerous safety improvements at the intersection of Fannin and Sunset, where a Rice professor lost her life in 2017. That same group continues to meet to explore opportunities for safety improvements at three other nearby intersections, including Main at Sunset, the site of the most recent tragedy.

"Rice's Mobility Safety Committee has been meeting for the past several months and is in the process of preparing its initial recommendations."

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.