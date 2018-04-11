Demolition begins on historic synagogue in southwest Houston

HOUSTON - After a half-century and three floods, a historic synagogue in southwest Houston is being reduced to rubble.

Demolition began Monday on the United Orthodox Synagogue on North Braeswood Boulevard near Brays Bayou.

It was first built in 1960 for Congregation Adath Emeth.

Hurricane Harvey inundated the building with 7 feet of floodwater last year.

In December, the congregation voted to demolish the sanctuary, offices and school wing and make plans for a new building.

Here is a statement from the synagogue:

"It's a bittersweet event. The synagogue is so important to our community and has been part of our lives for decades so it is so sad to see it go. At the same time, demolishing the building is a symbol of our progress as we move forward to build a new synagogue that will not be susceptible to flooding.

"As for plans to rebuild, we do plan on rebuilding in the neighborhood. We are examining various options."

