Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg visits Houston

HOUSTON - Houston is serving as a critical platform for several candidates for the 2020 presidential race. The field of Democratic contenders is packed as they look to reclaim the White House from Republicans and President Donald Trump.

Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg spoke at Kirby and Chapman at a fundraiser set for his campaign.

Buttigieg is the mayor of South Bend in Indiana, a former Navy war veteran and a Harvard graduate who is the first openly gay Democratic candidate to run for president.

Houston is Buttigieg's second stop in Texas. On Friday, he attended another fundraiser in Dallas.

On Sunday, he will be heading to South Carolina to continue his fundraising efforts.

