Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson photoshopped herself onto Vogue cover

HOUSTON - Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson decided to photoshopped herself onto a Vogue magazine cover that featured all of the other women running for president in 2020 after being left out.

Williamson cleverly placed an image of her face into the background.

On Marianne Williamson’s Instagram pic.twitter.com/4IEwZGjtbl — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 5, 2019

The magazine featured the following female presidential candidates: Sen. Kamala Harris, of California; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, of Minnesota; Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, of New York; Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts; and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, of Hawaii.

Williamson was the only female presidential candidate missing from the cover photo.

In a report, New York Times reporter Amy Chozick told CNN the piece was meant to focus on women who had already won tough election races.

