Demo of Needville water tower put on hold

NEEDVILLE, Texas - The demolition of a historic water tower in Needville has been put on hold.

The demo was scheduled to start Saturday, but an injunction was filed Friday, and a judge issued a temporary restraining order.

A hearing is scheduled for Jan. 3.

The Needville City Council voted to tear the tower down after some said it's in a state of disrepair and is no longer needed to provide water service to the town.

Others have been fighting to have it preserved.

The tower was originally built for a military base and was sold to the town after World War II.

