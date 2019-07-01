Death toll rises to 4 in Chambers County boat crash, officials say

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas - The death toll has risen to four after a large ski boat driven by Jacob Breaux struck a bass boat in Chambers County, officials confirmed Monday.

The crash happened at about 7:30 p.m. June 23 about half a mile from Hugo Park Road in the area of Old and Lost River and Cross Bayou.

READ: What we know about deadly boat crash in Chambers County

A total of 12 people were involved in the crash. Seven were in a bass fishing boat; five others were in a ski boat. It was previously noted that the three deceased victims were all riding in the bass fishing boat. The fourth victim has not been identified.

Breaux was charged with three counts of intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle and two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle. His bond for all five charges is $200,000.

Game wardens from Texas Parks and Wildlife are spearheading the investigation with assistance from the Chambers County Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.