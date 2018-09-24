Deadly shooting after argument under investigation in SW Houston

HOUSTON - A deadly shooting after an apparent argument is under investigation Monday afternoon in southwest Houston.

Police said one person was shot just after noon at the Aspen Park apartment complex on Boone Road and Shannon Hills Drive.

Police told KPRC that residents heard two men and alerted the apartment complex management office.

"Somebody heard some gunshots. People reported seeing two black males seen arguing in the parking lot and one of them produced a firearm and shot the other one," Sgt. Mark Holbrook, of the Houston Police Department, said.

Holbrook said the victim died at the hospital and the shooter is still on the run. Holbrook said he does not yet know the nature of the argument.

Holbrook said the victim did not live at the complex but he may have been visiting relatives there. The victim's car was found near Kirkwood Road and Bissonnet Street.

Holbrook said he does not yet know if the gunman lived at the complex.

