HOUSTON - At least one person is dead after a car slammed into an 18-wheeler Friday in northwest Houston.

The crash was reported just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Tanner Road at Sam Houston Parkway.

The north and southbound lanes of Beltway 8 at Tanner were closed as police investigated and crews worked to clean up the wreckage.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.