HOUSTON - At least one person was killed Monday in a crash in north Houston.

The crash was reported about 11 a.m. on the southbound side of U.S. Highway 59 Eastex Freeway at Bennington Street.

Houston police said in a tweet about 3 p.m. that the crash was a fatality.

Police said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.