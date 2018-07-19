Deadly rollover crash closes Highway 225 east at Center Street in Deer Park

DEER PARK, Texas - At least one person was killed Thursday when a pickup up truck and an SUV collided on Highway 255 at Center Street.

The three-vehicle crash shut down all eastbound lanes of the highway.

The crash was reported just after 1 a.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

It is unclear how long the road will be closed.

Commuters should avoid the area and expect delays.



