Man run over by multiple vehicles, including Harris County deputy, following crash on I-45 north

HOUSTON - A two-vehicle crash led to the death of a man on I-45 north at West Road.

The crash was reported just before 3 a.m.

📺 WATCH KPRC2 News Today

Police said two men got into a crash and when the men got out of their vehicles to check for damage, one of the men was hit and thrown onto the mainlanes.

He was run over by several vehicles, including a Harris County Deputy in a patrol vehicle, police said.

Traffic was diverted off I-45 at Westmount Houston.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

It is unclear how long the road will be closed.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.