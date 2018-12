HOUSTON - Krispy Kreme is offering a deal on its doughnuts on Wednesday: A dozen glazed doughnuts for $1 with any dozen purchase.

Known as the Day of the Dozens, the offer is available only on 12/12. The offer is only valid at participating shops, so you might want to call ahead to make sure your local shop is in on the free doughnut action.

Krispy Kreme will honor the deal only twice per customer.

Day of the Dozens is tomorrow, 12/12! Grab a $1 Original Glazed Dozen with ANY dozen purchase. Posted by Krispy Kreme Doughnuts on Tuesday, December 11, 2018

