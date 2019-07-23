Day care worker charged in 2018 death of child left in hot bus

HOUSTON - A day care worker has been charged in connection with last year’s death of a 3-year-old boy who was left inside a hot bus.

According to court documents, 62-year-old Maurice Mitchell was charged Friday with injury to a child causing reckless serious bodily injury in the July 19, 2018, death of Raymond "R.J." Pryer Jr.

Investigators said Raymond was left inside the bus for Discovering Me Academy for more than four hours after returning from a field trip to Doss Park.

KPRC Photos of Raymond Pryer Jr. are displayed at an Aug. 14, 2018, news conference about the 3-year-old boy's death.

Prosecutors said Mitchell disengaged a passenger safety alarm and did not perform a visual inspection of the bus to ensure no children were left inside.

Investigators said they recorded a temperature of 113 degrees inside the bus when they arrived.

The day care at Antoine Drive and West Gulf Bank Road has since closed.

Raymond’s family has filed a lawsuit against the day care.

Prosecutors said a memorial bench in honor of Raymond was unveiled Saturday at Doss Park.

This story is developing.

