Day 4 of construction on Houston Habitat build in northeast Houston

HOUSTON - It was a beautiful day four of the Houston Habitat for Humanity home build in northeast Houston.

With their hard hats and work gloves on, volunteers with Frontier Utilities and Shipley Do-nuts put in hours of hard work Friday.

They installed part of the walls and trusses on the 6th Annual KPRC Houston Habitat Home.

They were building the home for deserving new homeowner Kunisha Vessel, a mother of two who works in human resources.

Frontier Utilities had been sponsoring the event for three years and it will help the Vessel Family even more.

"Another thing that Frontier Utilities is really proud of besides just the labor and being able to be out here and help, we're also going to be giving the new homeowner 12 months of free electricity when they take the house over and that'll really help them -- less expense for them as they're trying to decorate and trying to get things going within their family,” said David Mally, with Frontier Utilities.

Shipley Do-Nuts has been involved for six years.

"We use the "Ship," the kinda, the "Ship" philosophy -- service, honor, integrity and the people, so we're doing that today. We're here just trying to do our part and pay back to this community that's supported us for 83 years now, so it just makes perfect sense. It's a beautiful cause," said Lawrence Shipley III, with Shipley Donuts.

The home is set to be finished at the end of March or in early April.

