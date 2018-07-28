Day 2: Texans increase intensity at training camp

HOUSTON - Two days are in the books here at The Greenbrier in West Virginia and it’s all good thus far for the Texans.

After watching parts of each day’s workouts, things have gone well both on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. Besides a few nicks and bruises, health-wise things are great and the practices have been clean for the most part as the energy level increases.

Get used to the intensity escalating some here because it’s time to compete and win jobs and there are not a lot of jobs there for the taking.

Today I watched the defensive lineman put in some work on the back end of one of the practice fields and I was impressed with the flow and execution. It was pretty vocal down there with the guys and the coaches and that’s always fun to listen to. Although I won’t be able to transcribe that for you here, you can guess it was fun.

JJ Watt was moving around well, I thought, to show no lingering effects of his broken leg. He didn't miss a beat and neither did Christian Covington, who was praised a couple of times by the coaches.

I also watched a lot of the individual and team offensive drills. DeShaun Watson turned in his second straight sharp, clean practice. Yes, a few mistakes and miscues on throws but he quickly corrected them. One thing Bill O’Brien has told us already is that Watson embraces being coached up. He listens and then corrects the issues.

The receivers were outstanding today. Our sports photojournalist Alex Radow captured the “Catch of the Day” from DeAndre Hopkins on a pass from Watson that was a little high, but DHop turned his body around completely and reached up with his right hand and brought it in with one hand and up the sidelines he went. That was smooth, but then again that is Hopkins all the time.

He spoke with the media after practice and was not lacking confidence when asked about how he continues to have the drive to improve as a receiver.

“I feel like I’m underrated. I feel like I’m the best receiver in the NFL,” Hopkins said. “I’m always gonna feel like that even if I have zero touchdowns. Very excited about not only what me and Deshaun can do but what this team can do.”

I asked DeAndre about GM Brian Gaine saying this team needs to be hungry and humble after going 4-12.

“I would totally agree,” Hopkins said. “I think the guys that weren't here that came from other teams, they are hungry too. They feel that this team wants more than what we’ve ever had.”

Rookie Keke Coutee is a guy many of us are excited to see in camp and preseason. He’s a Wes Welker type guy who I think will be a factor. He has made several nice catches so far in the first two days. He has great hands and doesn't drop many balls coming his way.

Saturday morning the team hits the field for the third time. They will be in pads for the first time which means it’s time to hit. The offense and defense have a few friendly bets in place so it will be fun to watch.

