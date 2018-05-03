David Temple expected back in court Thursday

HOUSTON - A former high school football coach convicted of killing his wife but later freed is expected back in a Harris County courtroom Thursday.

David Temple spent nine years in prison after a jury convicted him in the 1999 shooting death of his pregnant wife, Belinda. After a lengthy appeals process, he was released from jail on bond in December 2016 while he awaits a new trial.

Special prosecutors were appointed by a judge last year to review the case and decide whether Temple will be tried again.

During Thursday’s hearing, prosecutors are expected to ask for more time to go over the 33-box case file and a 1,400-page offense report.

Temple’s attorney has filed a motion seeking for the charges to be dismissed. The motion claims double jeopardy applies and Temple’s right to a speedy trial has been denied.

A judge could grant that motion, order a trial start date or give prosecutors more time.

Temple has maintained his innocence.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.