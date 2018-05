SUGAR LAND, Texas - Comedians Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart will team up for a joint stand-up tour in Sugar Land for two days.

The tour dates will be June 21-22 at the Smart Financial Centre.

More Headlines

The two comedians will also tour not only Houston but Boston and El Paso for an exclusive seven-date run in June.

All tickets will be sold on TicketMaster.com. For more information and tickets, click here.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.