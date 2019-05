HOUSTON - The teen accused of killing his parents nearly three years ago will stand trial again later this year.

The first trial of Antonio Armstrong Jr. ended in a hung jury in April.

On Tuesday, a judge scheduled his retrial to begin Oct. 4.

The 19-year-old has been charged with capital murder in connection with the deaths of Antonio Armstrong Sr. and Dawn Armstrong in July 2016.

This story is developing.

