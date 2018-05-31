Dash cam shows officers pulling female to safety from Fred Hartman Bridge railing

LA PORTE, Texas - Quick-thinking La Porte police officers pulled a woman sitting on the railing of the Fred Hartman Bridge to safety last week.

Police arrived to the 2600 block of North State Highway 146 on the night of May 25 to find a woman sitting on the rail with her legs hanging over the edge.

While Officer C. Burnett was speaking with the woman, two other officers, C. Cargile and C. Forsythe, came up from behind, grabbed her and pulled her to safety.

She was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Her identity has not been released.

La Porte police said there are options for those in need of help for mental health issues.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress at 1-800-273-8255.

The Harris County Center for Mental Health also operates an around-the-clock crisis line at 713-970-7000.

