Dallas police officer accused of killing neighbor fired

DALLAS - A Dallas police officer who is accused of killing her neighbor after mistaking his apartment for her own was fired Monday.

Amber Guyger was charged with manslaughter in connection with the Sept. 6 shooting death of 26-year-old Botham Jean.

Guyger was fired during a hearing held Monday after an Internal Affairs investigation concluded that she engaged in adverse conduct, according to a message posted on the Twitter account for the Dallas Police Department.

A four-year veteran of the department, Guyger has the right to appeal the disciplinary action, according to the tweet.

Officials said a grand jury will hear the case.

