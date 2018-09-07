Dallas officer kills man after mistaking his apartment for her own, police say

DALLAS - Dallas police say an off-duty officer fatally shot a man after mistakenly entering his apartment instead of her own.

Police say the shooting happened Thursday night. Police say the officer had arrived at her apartment complex in uniform after working a shift.

Authorities say the officer called dispatch to report the shooting. She told responding officers that she believed the victim's apartment was her own when she entered it.

The man was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The officer, who was not injured, will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

