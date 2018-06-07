Dad's photo of baby on bathroom floor goes viral

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - A New Hampshire father of four turned a diaper change into a viral Facebook post after facing a sticky situation.

Chris Mau of Portsmouth, was with his family Wednesday when his 8-month-old daughter Kali began crying. Kali needed her diaper changed, so Mau went to a nearby restaurant, WMUR reported.

“I was like, you know, they got a kids play place, so they must have a combination to be changing diapers,” Mau said.

Mau discovered there was no changing table in the men’s room, and he said he felt uncomfortable looking into the ladies room, so he threw down an “emergency towel” which he keeps in the stroller and changed his baby daughter’s diaper on the floor.

Mau posted a picture of the diaper change on Facebook and it spread across the world.

Mau said most responses to the post were supportive and came from parents who have seen and gone through the same situation.

Mau did not want to reveal the restaurant he visited because he hopes to inspire changes at all public businesses to provide for parents of both sexes.

“The solution is so simple. It really is," Mau said. "You would think in 2018 we (should) have the technology of changing tables (in both restrooms)."



