Dadgoals: This father traveled with flight attendant daughter for Christmas

HOUSTON - One father went above and beyond to make sure he spent time with his daughter on Christmas.

Pierce Vaughan is a flight attendant for Delta and was scheduled to work Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, WCNC reports.

So her father, Hal Vaughn, decided he would spend his Christmas in the skies.

Mike Levy, a passenger on one of the flights, decided to post about the sweet holiday gesture on Facebook.

"I had the pleasure of sitting next to Hal on my flight back home. His daughter Pierce was our flight attendant who had to work over Christmas. Hal decided he would spend the holiday with her. So, he is flying on each of her flights today and tomorrow around the country to spend time with his daughter for Christmas. What a fantastic father! Wish you both a very Merry Christmas!"

I had the pleasure of sitting next to Hal on my flight back home. His daughter Pierce was our flight attendant who had... Posted by Mike Levy on Monday, December 24, 2018

The flight attendant saw the post and wrote:

"Dad’s first trip using his benefits was a success! A special thanks to all of the patient, wonderful gate agents around the country and my perfect crew. He made it on every flight and even got first class RSW-DTW (Christmas miracle).

Shoutout to Mike Levy for being a great first class passenger & helping us to understand how cool this actually is!"



Look ma we made it Kimberly Hal Vaughan 🤗 Dad’s first trip using his benefits was a success! A special thanks to all of... Posted by Pierce T. Vaughan on Tuesday, December 25, 2018

