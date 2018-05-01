Dad forces son to carry 'I'm a bully' sign near busy intersection

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida father is getting criticism and praise for the way he disciplined his son after learning he’d been bullying other children at school.

Michael Yager forced his son to stand on a busy corner and wear a hand-lettered sign that said: “I'm a bully. Honk if you hate bullies."

"I figured I would teach him a lesson that would embarrass him and make him feel the that the way kids feel," Michael Yager told WESH.

Yager says he was outraged after learning that his 13-year-old son, Jacob, bullied multiple classmates at New Smyrna Beach Middle School.

Yager said he wrote the sign and then drove his son to nearby State Route 442 and parked him on a busy corner.

Jacob Yager said he felt "embarrassed and kind of nervous."

Jacob said it did not take long for people to start honking, and some even stopped to talk to father and son.

"I had Edgewater Police stop by, I had Volusia County Sheriffs. I had a good response from the neighborhood," Michael Yager said.

However, not everyone had a positive response.

"I had one woman come up and call me every name in the book," Michael Yager recalled. "… In my mind, I was doing the right thing, but I guess you cannot please everybody."

Jacob Yager said he has learned a valuable lesson.

"You never know what someone can be going through,” he said. “Like, if you want to be the bully, and if you have something inside you, to tell someone go to a guidance counselor or something."

